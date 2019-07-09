Latest Ring Magazine available on digital now, includes Naoya Inoue, Nonito Donaire and extensive Joshua-Ruiz coverage

We’re happy to let you know that the September 2019 digital issue of The Ring is available for viewing — and right away your eyes will be rewarded. Our cover this month was created by Japanese artist George Morikawa, the man behind the wildly popular boxing-themed manga/TV series Hajime no Ippo. In his distinctive style, Morikawa has portrayed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, whose own fame is reaching new levels in his homeland as he heads into the finals of the World Boxing Super Series. The pairing of these two Japanese icons couldn’t be more natural, and we’re excited to bring you such a unique entryway — a cover we’re sure will go down as one of our most memorable — to what’s inside:

Inoue’s nickname, “The Monster,” is frighteningly appropriate the way he has chewed his way through opponents, conquering three divisions in just 18 fights. For our cover story, associate editor Tom Gray asked a range of experts to break down just what makes Inoue the force that he is.

In “After the Fall,” Gareth A Davies delves into the aftermath of an event that ranks among — if not tops — the greatest upsets in the history of heavyweight boxing: Andy Ruiz Jr.’s shocking win over Anthony Joshua to become a unified titleholder. Ruiz’s career is deservedly skyrocketing, but Joshua lost far more than pride.

In “Embrace the Upsets,” writer Don Stradley describes Ruiz’s victory, which torched a preordained fight between Joshua and Deontay Wilder, in the context of other heavyweight superfights ruined by upsets — and why it’s not a bad thing.

The man who will meet Inoue in the WBSS final, Nonito Donaire, revisits seven of the fights that propelled him to championships in four divisions.

We profile champions Cecilia Braekhus, Claressa Shields and Katie Taylor, the “Three Queens” building a golden age in women’s boxing.

And we follow the inspiring path of Jamel Herring, whose experiences as a Marine helped him emerge from tragedy to win a world title.

And there's much more …

