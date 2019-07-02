Is Jaime Munguia in the running for Canelo Alvarez’s September opponent?

Jaime Munguia. Matt Heasley/ Hogan Photos GBP

A new name has emerged as a possible opponent for Canelo Alvarez’ upcoming September 14 bout in Las Vegas. According to ESPN Deportes, Golden Boy Promotions has reached out to Jaime Munguia’s team to gauge their interest in a matchup with Canelo for the upcoming Mexican Independence holiday weekend.

“This morning I spoke with Oscar (De La Hoya) and he asked me if I had any interest in a fight between Jaime and Canelo,” Fernando Beltran, who co-promotes Munguia with Golden Boy told ESPN Deportes. “ I told him our interest is very high and then he sent me an offer which we are taking a look at.”

Of late Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 knockouts) has been linked with WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev, Ring Magazine/WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith, and, of course, there is the third bout with Gennadiy Golovkin lurking (which would make executives at DAZN happy since the streaming site allocated a reported $100 million to Golovkin to invite him into the fold in an effort to have a seamless path to Canelo-GGG III).

A move to 175 pounds to pick up a world title in a fourth weight class could be an intriguing thought for the 28-year-old veteran, who made the move to 168 last December in New York City when he dismantled Rocky Fielding in three rounds. Alvarez moved back down to 160 pounds and picked up a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Jacobs this past May in Las Vegas. Alvarez has flirted with the idea of trying his hand back at 168 again to take on Smith who would make for an action bout (and would also make for a massive event in London, where Alvarez said he would like the opportunity to fight in front of British fans).

After fighting to a draw in his first bout with Golovkin in 2017, Alvarez won a majority decision in their rematch last September, and while Alvarez has stated there is nothing left to prove by fighting Golovkin again he can be swayed by DAZN to complete the trilogy since the demand is still sky-high from boxing fans who are split over the outcome of the first two bouts.

The fresh-faced Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) has steadily gained traction as a future foe for Alvarez and has the size and strength to go toe to toe with the Mexican superstar. The fact that both are promoted by Golden Boy can make for a seamless negotiation and makes the bout a strong reality for September.

“It would be sensational for Mexico,” Beltran stated to ESPN Deportes. “Two of its world champions would face off and elevate the sport of boxing.”

Time is of the essence for Golden Boy to finally narrow down an opponent as September 14 is a mere 10 weeks away and Kovalev is close to formally announcing a mandatory defense of his WBO title against Anthony Yarde in his hometown of Chelyabinsk, Russia in August. Also, Smith this week told reporters in England he is mulling an opportunity to face Billy Joe Saunders if the Alvarez bout doesn’t materialize soon. By process of elimination this would leave Golovkin and Munguia as the last men standing as neither have an opponent lined up for September.

