Demetrius Andrade shuts out Maciej Sulecki, then calls out Canelo, Golovkin

Demetrius Andrade dominated Maciej Sulecki Saturday night, then proceeded to call out Canelo Alvarez, along with Gennadiy Golovkin.

Andrade successfully defended his WBO middleweight title in dominant fashion before a loud and partisan crowd of 7,136 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island.

With the victory, Andrade improves to 28-0 (17 knockouts).

Saturday night also marked Andrade’s first time fighting in Providence as a pro. Andrade had fought several times in nearby Lincoln, Uncasville, Connecticut, New York City, and once in Boston, but never in Providence.

Andrade was facing a top-10 fighter in Sulecki, who last fought on Mar. 15, defeating Gabriel Rosado by unanimous decision despite getting knocked down twice late in the fight. Sulecki is also known for a close decision loss to Daniel Jacobs on Apr. 28 of last year.

The southpaw Andrade was the aggressor from the opening bell. His aggression was rewarded about a minute into the first round when an overland left to the head dropped Sulecki to the canvas. Sulecki beat the count, but had to hold off Andrade, who wanted to end matter before the bell sounded to end the round.

Andrade continued pressing the action during the first half of the fight. Towards the end of the fourth round, Andrade stunned Maciej with a combination and attempted to follow up, but the bell sounded to end the round.

Sulecki attempted to mount an offense, but Andrade was difficult to hit, utilizing lateral head movement and angles to avoid getting hit.

Andrade continued to dominate the action into the second half of the fight. As the bout progressed, Sulecki’s punch output dropped, where he was relegated to throwing only one punch at a time. Andrade was content to avoid getting hit and counter with one or two punches to the head of Sulecki.

The action was sloppy during the final two rounds as both threw wild hooks and crosses, mostly missing or landing punches on the arms of each fighter.

All three judges scored the bout 120-107 in favor of Andrade, who successfully defended his WBO title for the second time. Andrade is also a two-time world junior middleweight titleholder.

Punch stat numbers reflect the one-sided action. Andrade threw 496 total punches, landing 133. Sulecki landed 51 of 331 total punches.

“Sulecki was a great fighter,” said Andrade, who is now promoted by Matchroom Boxing. “He came forward all night. I gave people a great 12 rounds of boxing. (Sulecki) was vulnerable, especially with the left hand. I utilized what I can.

Afterwards, Andrade called out Canelo Alvarez hoping to fight the Ring Magazine and unified champion next.

“Canelo, where are your cajones? I’m the best out there. If I step up to the plate, I’ll step up to the plate. Let’s unify this division. There’s no more running. I keep beating them. Where is Canelo? Where is ‘GGG’ (Golovkin)?”

Entering Saturday’s fight, Andrade and Sulecki were ranked No. 5 and No. 8 by The Ring, respectively.

A fight with Alvarez might have to wait until December or until next year as there are reports Alvarez will likely fight WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev or WBA super middleweight titleholder Callum Smith.

A Golovkin fight could be a possibility as he is the mandatory challenger to face Andrade. Both Golovkin and Andrade have deals with DAZN.

Sulecki, who resides in Warsaw, Poland, drops to 28-2 (11 KOs).

