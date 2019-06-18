Is Guillaume Frenois standing in the way of significant fights for Tevin Farmer?

IBF junior lightweight titlist Tevin Farmer. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Tevin Farmer had always sought out world titleholders to prove he was one of the best fighters in the junior lightweight division.

The shoe is now on the other foot as Farmer holds the IBF title and hopes to unify the division against WBA titlist Gervonta Davis or defend his strap against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz.

Farmer will focus his attention on mandatory challenger Guillaume Frenois, of France, on July 27, promoter Lou DiBella confirmed to RingTV.com on Monday afternoon. The 12-round bout will take place at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Farmer-Frenois will support the junior welterweight unification fight between WBO titleholder Maurice Hooker and WBC titlist Jose Ramirez. Both fights, including the heavyweight debut of former IBF/WBA cruiserweight titleholder Murat Gassiev, will stream live on DAZN.

Farmer (29-4-1, 6 knockouts), who resides in Philadelphia, will be making the fourth defense of the title he won on August 3, when he defeated Billy Dib by unanimous decision in Dib’s hometown of Sydney, Australia. In his most recentt bout on March 15, Farmer defeated Jono Carroll of Ireland by unanimous decision in Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old Farmer, who has not lost since his stoppage defeat to Jose Pedraza in October of 2012, is co-promoted by Lou DiBella and Matchroom Boxing.

“It should be a terrific card in Arlington, highlighted by the Hooker-Ramirez unification, and it’s a wonderful place for Tevin to fulfill his IBF mandatory versus Frenois,” DiBella told RingTV.com. “Tevin wants to close his 2019 with a defining fight. He’ll need to defeat his French challenger on July 27 to get that opportunity.”

Frenois (46-1-1, 12 KOs), who resides in Saint-Quentin, France, fought to a draw against Jono Carroll, in his most recent bout on December 8. The 35-year-old Frenois has not lost since 2013, via a string of 16 fights.

Farmer has been in a war of words on social media of late, especially with Davis and Diaz, the latter whom is unranked by the IBF. A unification fight against Davis, who resides in Baltimore, would garner significant interest, especially on the East Coast.

Though fights versus Davis and Diaz could happen later this year, DiBella stated that Farmer cannot overlook Frenois.

“I know that (Tevin) will be ready and that he will defend his belt in style. Tevin can’t afford to look past any hungry opponent.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

