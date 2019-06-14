Photos: Tyson Fury weighs 263, Tom Schwarz checks in at 245.5

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tyson Fury checked in at 263 pounds on Friday, while Tom Schwarz weighed 245.5 pounds for their fight this Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The lineal heavyweight champ Fury (27-0-1, 19 knockouts) was 6.5 pounds heavier than in his previous fight, a draw with Deontay Wilder in December, while Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) weighed the heaviest of his six year career.

Fury, five years older at 30, is fighting for the first time since signing a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, and for the first time since ascending to the no. 1 Ring ranking following Anthony Joshua’s upset knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. The ESPN+ main card will begin on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

Other weights

Jesse Hart 174 lbs vs. Sullivan Barrera 173.5 lbs (ESPN+ co-feature)

ESPN2/ESPN Deportes card (7PM ET)

Mikaela Mayer 130.2 lbs vs. Lizbeth Crespo 131 lbs

Andy Vences 129 lbs vs. Albert Bell 129 lbs

Isaac Lowe 124.6 lbs vs. Duarn Vue 123.8 lbs

Guido Vianello 238 lbs vs. Keenan Hickman 268.5 lbs

Peter Kadiru 233 lbs Juan Torres 258 lbs

Swing bouts

Sonny Conto 214.4 lbs vs. Daniel Infante 221.5 lbs

Cem Kilic 168 lbs vs. Martez McGregor 166.5 lbs

