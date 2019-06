Gennadiy Golovkin returned to the ring for the first time in nearly nine months, knocking out Steve Rolls in four rounds with a single overhand left/hook hybrid at Madison Square Garden. It was the first non-title fight for Golovkin in nearly a decade, but it could set up a third fight with Canelo Alvarez later this year.

Below are photos of the fight from Amanda Westcott/DAZN.

