Photos: Gennadiy Golovkin weighs 163, Steve Rolls is 163.8 pounds

Gennadiy Golovkin and Steve Rolls cleared the final hurdle to their twelve-round, non-title fight, weighing in under the 164 pound catchweight limit on Friday.

The former unified middleweight champion Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 knockouts) checked in at 163 pounds, while Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs), an unbeaten yet unknown contender from Toronto, was slightly heavier at 163.8 pounds.

The fight will be the first for Golovkin since his two fights with Canelo Alvarez, which resulted in a draw and a majority decision loss, the only two blemishes on his record. Rolls, who is two years younger at 35, is fighting in his first twelve-rounder and only second fight scheduled for more than eight rounds.

“Tomorrow, I’m bringing big drama show,” said Golovkin, who is fighting at Madison Square Garden for the sixth time. Turning his attention towards Rolls, Golovkin said: “He looks good. He looks strong. I thank my opponent. This is serious business.”

Rolls says he derives some inspiration from watching what Andy Ruiz Jr. was able to accomplish as a massive underdog against Anthony Joshua.

“I’ve always been very motivated even before last weekend happened but it was great to see that and it makes fan that much more intrigued about what’s going to happen with this fight,” said Rolls.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on DAZN.

All photos by Amanda Westcott/DAZN

Other weights

10 rounds, super middleweights

Ali Akhmedov – 167.4 lbs.

Marcus McDaniel – 168 lbs.

8 rounds, welterweights

Brian Ceballo – 147.6 lbs

Bahktiyar Eyubov – 148 lbs.

10 rounds, junior middleweights

Israil Madrimov – 153.2 lbs.

Norberto Gonzalez – 152.8 lbs.

10 rounds, junior middleweights

Charles Conwell – 153.4 lbs.

Courtney Pennington – 152 lbs.

4 rounds, middleweights

Nikita Ababiy – 162.6 lbs.

Juan Francisco Barajas – 157.2 lbs.

4 rounds, welterweights

Johnathan Arroyo – 146.2 lbs.

Jordan Morales – 146 lbs.

