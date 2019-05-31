Anthony Joshua weighs 247.8 pounds, Andy Ruiz checks in at 268

Photo by Ryan Songalia

NEW YORK — Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. breezed through the perfunctory heavyweight weigh-in on Friday, with both coming in heavier than their prior fights.

Joshua (22-0, 21 knockouts), holder of the WBA/WBO/IBF belts, weighed in at a chiseled 247.8 pounds for his United States debut at Madison Square Garden, while Andy Ruiz Jr. (32-1, 21 KOs) weighed 268 pounds. Ruiz was six pounds heavier than his previous fight, a fifth round stoppage of Alexander Dimitrenko a month ago. Joshua was slightly over 245 pounds last September when he stopped Alexander Povetkin in seven rounds.

The Garden was turned into an extension of London as the fans belted out the lyrics to “Sweet Caroline”. The British fans drowned out the Mexican fans, body shaming Ruiz with chants of “you fat bastard”, with Union Jacks and the red and white flag of England being flown around the arena.

In the co-featured bout, Ring super middleweight champ Callum Smith weighed 167.6 pounds while Hassan N’Dam checked in at 166 pounds.

The other Ring championship belt to be handed out Saturday night features three-belt unified lightweight women’s champ Katie Taylor (13-0, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland against WBC titleholder Delfine Person (43-1, 18 KOs) of Belgium. Taylor was 134.6 pounds on the scale while Persoon was much lighter at 130.6 pounds.

Joseph Buatsi (10-0, 8 KOs), a light heavyweight Olympic bronze medalist for the United Kingdom in 2016, weighed 174 pounds while Marco Antonio Periban (25-4-1, 16 KOs) was 172.

Josh Kelly (9-0, 6 KOs), another United Kingdom 2016 Olympian, weighed 146.4 pounds while Ray Robinson (24-3-1, 12 KOs) weighed 146 pounds.

Souleymane Cissokho (8-0, 6 KOs), a 2016 welterweight bronze medalist from France, weighed 156.8 pounds while Vladimir Hernandez (10-3, 6 KOs) checked in at 162 pounds.

Tommy Coyle (25-4, 12 KOs) checked in at 139.6 pounds while former WBO junior welterweight titleholder Chris Algieri (23-3, 8 KOs) weighed 139.8 pounds.

