Hughie Fury stops Chris Norrad in two, will return in September

Former heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury scored a second-round stoppage over previously unbeaten Canadian Chris Norrad at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, on Saturday. The official time was 1:51.

Fury, who dropped a controversial 12-round decision to then-WBO titleholder Joseph Parker in September 2017, had everything his own way against a vastly inferior opponent.

“This today was messing around, taking my time, this kind of level is easy for me,” said Fury (22-2, 12 KOs) in an interview with Channel 5 in the U.K. “I felt a lot fitter, a lot stronger and I’m ready for anyone.”

From the opening bell, the Englishman landed accurately with a crisp jab and followed up with an array of heavy power shots to head and body.

Norrad (17-1, 8 KOs) immediately went into survival mode, and midway through the second a brace of powerful rights to the head dropped the visitor. He was up at the count of nine, but a mercy stoppage from referee Mark Lyson was appropriate.

This was Fury’s first bout since losing to Kubrat Pulev in October. Hampered by a cut, which was originally sustained in training, he was unable to execute his game plan against the experienced Bulgarian and dropped a 12-round unanimous decision.

Unquestionably talented and still only 24, Fury’s biggest nights lie ahead of him. He is scheduled to return in September.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

