Photos: Manny Pacquiao begins training camp in Manila for Thurman fight

Manny Pacquiao kicked off the Philippine leg of his training camp for Keith Thurman on Saturday, May 25 at Elorde Gym in Pasay City, Philippines. Pacquiao did six rounds on the punch mitts with assistant trainer Nonoy Neri plus a round each on the speed bag and punching bag.

Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 knockouts) is expected to finish up camp at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles ahead of his July 20 challenge of the WBA welterweight titleholder Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Photos by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions

