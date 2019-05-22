Fast rising heavyweight Filip Hrgovic makes U.S. debut this Saturday

Photo by Maja Bota

Up-and-coming heavyweight Filip Hrgovic will make his American debut against Gregory Corbin in a scheduled 10-round special attraction at the MGM Grand National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland live on DAZN USA on Saturday.

The 6-foot-6 former amateur star is ready to showcase his talent against his once-beaten opponent.

“Gregory Corbin is a good fighter, and I think he is excellent opponent for this stage of my career,” Hrgovic (7-0, 5 knockouts) told The Ring. “I am younger, faster and taller fighter than him. My reach is also bigger so I have to keep the distance and wait for my chances.

“I prepare for each match as if it were for the world title so I’m sure the fight will be great. Team Sauerland is doing a good job matchmaking.”

In February, Sauerland Event signed Hrgovic to a co-promotional deal alongside Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Nisse Sauerland feels that the new union can help aid his fighter’s progression.

“It is important for us to not only build Filip’s brand in Europe but in America as well,” explained the promoter.

“We had offers from other networks in America, but we’ve enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Eddie Hearn, who we’ve worked with for many years, and also with DAZN, who are attracting the biggest names in world boxing right now, so for us it was a logical choice, and now, boxing fans on either side of the Atlantic are going to be able to follow Filip’s journey to become world champion.”

The 26-year-old Croatian, who is training in Miami at Tropical Park under the stewardship of Pedro Diaz and his assistant Yordanis Despaigne, is understandably keen to get his American adventure underway.

“It is my first fight in [the] U.S. and my first one on DAZN,” said Hrgovic. “I’m already here in America and used to so it won’t be a big change for me.

“I’m looking forward to boxing in front of the American people who I’m sure will enjoy my performance. Anywhere in the world I feel comfortable in the ring.”

Corbin turned professional in 2012. The Dallas resident won his first 15 bouts before losing his last fight by eighth round disqualification to former IBF titleholder Charles Martin in March. The 38-year-old, who sports a 15-1 (9 KOs) ledger, figures to give Hrgovic some rounds.

Many see Hrgovic as one of the best rising big men in the sport; unsurprisingly Sauerland agrees and feels the sky’s the limit.

“Filip is a special talent,” said Sauerland. “He is a future star of the heavyweight division, who has everything needed to become world champion.

“He has the talent and ability inside the ring, coming from a long and successful amateur career, and the mindset and commitment outside of it.

“In his first seven fights, he has proven he can adapt to the professional game, and he is only going to get better. He is already on the fast track for a world title shot, and when his opportunity comes, he is going to take it.”

Hrgovic, who is already world ranked by the WBA (No. 9) and IBF No. (12), has lofty aspirations for the future.

“My ultimate goal is to become a professional world champion and hold the all belts,” he explained. “I have support of my promoters Team Sauerland, who are now working with Matchroom, and also DAZN, who are the future of boxing.

“I’m the fastest ranking fighter in the world at the moment and nobody can stop me, I will show you that. How close I am is the right question, I feel very close to facing the very best.”

