Gervonta Davis to defend WBA title against Ricardo Nunez on July 27

WBA junior lightweight titleholder Gervonta Davis. Photo credit: German Villasenor

After traveling abroad and across the United States, Gervonta Davis will finally fight before a hometown crowd in his upcoming bout.

Davis will defend his WBA junior lightweight title against Panama’s Ricardo Nunez on July 27, it was officially announced late Saturday night.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Davis’ hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. Showtime will televise the fight live.

Davis (21-0, 20 knockouts) will be fighting for the first time in Baltimore since his knockout win over Rafael Casias in his fourth pro bout in July of 2013. After fighting recently in Florida, Las Vegas, England and Brooklyn, the 24-year-old Davis will be fighting for the first time in the “DMV” (District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia) since April of 2016, when he stopped Guillermo Avila in the sixth round.

In his most recent bout on February 9, Davis knocked out late-sub and former junior featherweight titleholder Hugo Ruiz in the opening round in Carson, California.

Davis is currently RingTV.com’s No. 2 ranked junior lightweight and is trained by Calvin Ford.

Nunez (21-2, 19 KOs), who resides in La Chorrera, Panama, last fought on April 30 in a stay-busy fight, knocking out veteran Eduardo Pacheco in the opening round. Nunez has won his last 10 bouts, dating back to July of 2015.

The 25-year-old Nunez, the younger brother of former flyweight title challenger Ricardo “El Matemático” Nunez, is ranked No. 2 by the WBA. His most significant win took place on June 23, when he knocked out previously unbeaten Elvis Torres of the opening round.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

