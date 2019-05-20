Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 35: The PBC ratings and what they mean

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan reviews and analyzes how DAZN marketed the Canelo-Jacobs event and takes a look at the PBC’s recent ratings and explains what they mean.

Listen to Episode 35 (DAZN’s upcoming stretch of boxing programming) here.

