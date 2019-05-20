Tuesday, May 21, 2019  |
Subscribe
Fight Night Schedule!
1 WEEK FREE DIGITAL TRIAL

News

Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 35: The PBC ratings and what they mean

20
May
by Evan Rutkowski

Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.

This week, Evan reviews and analyzes how DAZN marketed the Canelo-Jacobs event and takes a look at the PBC’s recent ratings and explains what they mean.

Listen to Episode 35 (DAZN’s upcoming stretch of boxing programming) here.

No posts found.

Keep track of upcoming boxing events with Stanza

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.