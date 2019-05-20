Should we hold out hope for Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder?

DEONTAY WILDER (LEFT) LANDS A DEVASTATING RIGHT HAND TO DOMINIC BREAZEALE THAT ABRUPTLY ENDS THEIR WBC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE BOUT. PHOTO BY DAMON GONZALEZ

This surprised me. I thought the writing was on the wall apparent for all to see…

I thought people in power had decided that we must wait patiently at the marination station, that no, we won’t be seeing a Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder fight anytime soon. And by soon, I figured perhaps fall 2020 would be the right time to book the heavyweight behemoths’ showdown.

However fans started chattering, Saturday night into Sunday, saying they wanted to see “AJ” vs. Wilder next, should AJ beat Andy Ruiz on June 1.

I thought it seemed clear that this wasn’t the plan, after the WBC beltholder and company decided to not accept the DAZN bag and instead stick to the Al Haymon/Premier Boxing Champions/Showtime side of the street. When that was decided and Wilder made the decision to face Dominic Breazeale last Saturday, I kind of mentally kicked the can down the road. I’m not gonna change things…and so I will not devote much mental energy to the matter.

Join DAZN and watch Joshua vs. Ruiz on June 1

But I hear/read the fan chatter…

And I see this release, from my friends at SVP Publicity, courtesy of BetOnline.com:

Will Deontay Wilder fight Anthony Joshua in 2019?

Yes +1000 (10/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder +150 (3/2)

Anthony Joshua -170 (10/17)

***Note: Fight must take place in 2019 for action.

I don’t know; should I and we even bother mulling this over? Isn’t Wilder going to fight Luis Ortiz next and then Adam Kownacki? Could a curve ball – in a good way – get thrown our way? Could minds meet in the middle and could powers that be give the people what they want, within the time frame the people are requesting? I’d think no…but hey, I have been wrong before and will again be off base.

I hope I am…and we see Joshua versus Wilder in fall, 2019.

Follow Michael Woods on Twitter @Woodsy1069.

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.