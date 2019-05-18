Serhii Bohachuk’s KO streak on the line against Freddy Hernandez on Sunday

Bohachuck finished the show against Cesar Soriano Berumen with a second-round knockout in 2018. Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos / 360 Promotions

Hard-hitting and unbeaten Serhii Bohachuk has overcome every obstacle thus far as a pro.

He will face his toughest test Sunday evening when he squares off against former contender Freddy Hernandez at The Avalon in Hollywood, California.

Bohachuk (13-0, 13 knockouts), who is originally from the Ukraine and now lives and trains in Big Bear Lake, California, stopped Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis after the third round of his last bout on March 24.

Hernandez (34-10, 22 KOs) should provide a significant challenge for Bohachuk, given the level of opposition he has faced fighting as a pro since 2001. The Mexico City resident has won four of his last six fights.

“This is a great test for Bohachuk,” 360 Promotions’ Tom Loeffler told The Ring on Thursday. “Freddy Hernandez defeated Alfredo Angulo. And not only is it a big test for Bohachuk to beat Hernandez, but can he continue his knockout streak? The level of opposition Bohachuk will be facing is going to get better, so keeping those knockout streaks will be more difficult.”

Sunday will mark the fifth time Bohachuk has fought at The Avalon, an intimate venue that usually functions as a nightclub but has been used for boxing over the years.

Loeffler’s “Hollywood Fight Nights” series has mostly sold out the venue for each fight card, and Sunday’s card is down to a few standing-room only tickets available.

“If Bohachuk is successful, we would plan on getting him more exposure,” said Loeffler. “This ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series has been perfect for Bohachuk because it gives the fight fan a chance to see someone, a future champion like Bohachuk, grow. They can look back and say, ‘I remember watching Serhii Bohachuk in person.’”

Preceding the eight-round bout will be a 10-round super middleweight clash between fringe contenders Alem Begic and Benjamin Simon.

Begic, who resides in Munich, Germany, is also hoping to build upon the success of the ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series and will be making his United States debut.

The 32-year-old Begic (22-0, 19 KOs) stopped Bosko Misic in the fifth round of his last bout on February 9 and has stopped eight of his last nine opponents.

According to Loeffler, Begic recently traveled to Big Bear Lake to spar against Gennady Golovkin and unbeaten light heavyweight Ali Akhmedov.

“Begic is a very marketable fighter in Germany. He trains hard. He can box or brawl. His manager reached out to me about fighting on the ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ series. It’s a great showcase fight for him against a fighter like Benjamin Simon.”

The 36-year-old Simon (27-3, 26 KOs), who resides in Berlin, has split his last four bouts. The two losses took place in 2015, when he lost by knockout to Karo Murat and Dmitriy Chudinov, and he has fought only once since then in September 2018.

Both fights, along with four preliminary bouts, will be streamed live on 360Promotions.us (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Also on the card:

– Junior lightweight Adrian Corona (4-0), the son of California referee Ray Corona, will face Jacksonville, Florida’s Canton Miller (3-2-1, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

– In a six-round bout featuring Southern California junior featherweights, Humberto Rubalcava (9-1, 6 KOs) will square off against Daniel Constantino (3-2-2, 1 KO).

