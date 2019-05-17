From the Archive: Born on this Day: Sugar Ray Leonard – Part One

There was no denying 1976 Olympic champ Ray Leonard's talent, charisma and potential once he turned pro, but prior to the streaking welterweight contender's first title shot against unbeaten elite stylist Wilfredo Benitez, The Ring asked if he was "sweet enough to be called Sugar." He was, and he proved it with a 15th-round stoppage to earn the WBC title on November 30 in Las Vegas.

The 1976 U.S. Olympic squad spawned five gold medalists, including the Val Barker award winner for most outstanding boxer (Howard Davis Jr.) and two brothers who would go on to win heavyweight world titles (Leon and Michael Spinks), but the runaway star of Montreal Summer Games was one Ray Charles Leonard, who turned pro on February 5, 1977 with the fighting moniker Sugar Ray.

Leonard, who was born on this day (May 17, 1956),

