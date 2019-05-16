Will Julian Williams face Jarrett Hurd again in November?

Julian Williams cracks huge odds and media favorite Jarrett Hurd with a right hand.

No shame if he’s still on that pink cloud, luxuriating in the wonder of the win over Jarrett Hurd, but, yes, thoughts of what comes next from Julian “J Rock” Williams are being chatted about.

His trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards visited the Everlast “Talkbox” podcast, and talked about options for the 29-year-old boxer who scored the unanimous decision win and snagged the IBF and WBA junior middleweight straps, in Virginia, on May 11.

“We have a lot of say in (what comes next),” the trainer said. “And Julian has a lot of say in it. We’re not gonna let anyone dictate anything to us but, at the same time, I do trust our team and I do trust the moves we’ve made throughout our career. There is a rematch clause; I don’t believe it’s an immediate rematch clause but there is a rematch clause. So we may have to explore that if Jarrett Hurd wants to do it again. Obviously you would wanna unify with the winner of (WBC titlist) Tony Harrison-Jermell Charlo but it depends on who wins. I don’t know how that’s gonna work because if Charlo wins, they may have to do a trilogy; I don’t know. You got (WBO beltholder Jaime) Munguia, which I doubt would ever be an option…We got options. Julian went into the fight with a couple injuries, so he has to get that cleared up, get a little scope on a couple parts of his body, get that cleared up. We’re fighting again in November but I don’t know who it’s gonna be; I really don’t. I wanna wait to see the outcome of Charlo-Harrison (on June 23) and we’ll see: we’ll just see how things are going.”

We talked about what a J Rock vs. Hurd sequel could look like. Edwards said he doesn’t understimate Hurd’s character; he kept on coming while taking a licking, the trainer said. “Just because you can beat a guy once, it doesn’t mean you can beat him twice. He’s gonna be able to watch video too. I’m not taking anything for granted!”

He said they trained so hard for this rumble, that it won’t be easy to train harder for a re-do. “We can’t play around with Jarrett because you can’t underestimate his character; he’s a real fighter!” Bread said that J Rock (27-1-1, with 16 knockouts) was kayoing light heavyweights in sparring.

Williams pondered what he and J Rock would do to get ready for another Hurd bout. “Jarrett is nobody you can take for granted! Jarrett comes to die, bro; he really does, so you gotta be prepared to die when you fighting someone that’s come to die. Hurd doesn’t act like a street kid or a gangster but that motherfucker is serious. He brings a lot out of a fighter. If you got any kind of cur in you, like a dog that’ll turn when he fights, that won’t fight back, he’ll bring it outta you, so I take him 100 percent serious. If he wants a rematch, bro, we gonna go to a dark place for him again. We got to!

