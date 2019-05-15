Watch: Gennady Golovkin discusses training for Steve Rolls with new coach Jonathon Banks in Big Bear

Cynthia Conte sat down for an exclusive interview with former middleweight champ Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, who invited RingTV.com into his training camp in Big Bear, California, under the guidance of his new trainer Johnathon Banks. Golovkin talks about why he returned to Big Bear for this camp (which is down the street from The Summit Gym ran by his old coach Abel Sanchez), adapting to Banks’ training style, the current status of his relationship with Sanchez, and his June 1 return against Steve Rolls.

The interview was translated from Russian by interpreter Samir Azizi.

Golovkin-Rolls takes place at Madison Square Garden on DAZN exclusively in the U.S.

