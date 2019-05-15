Eric Gomez not amused after IBF orders Canelo vs. Derevyanchenko

The IBF has an idea of what should come next for Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican hitter who defeated Danny Jacobs on May 4th in Las Vegas on DAZN.

The IBF sent a letter via email to Robert Diaz of Golden Boy Promotions, Alvarez’s promoter, reported ESPN’s Dan Rafael, and the IBF said that the Mexican big dog should next make a mandatory defense against No. 1 challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

To be specific, on or before Aug. 4, and negotiations should “commence immediately and be concluded by June 15, 2019,” the IBF wrote.

Oh-kayyy….

That’s roughly the response Team Golden Boy had when that note came, said Eric Gomez, an executive over there. He was surprised, he said, to get that word, because the IBF “didn’t send a note congratulating Canelo. The WBC, and Mauricio Sulaimain, reached out, and the WBA did too. But nothing from the IBF.”

Nothing, and then this, he said.

Yes, he allowed, he’s been doing this long enough to know that he shouldn’t be blown away. But c’mon, after Team Canelo paid “over six figures” in sanctioning fees, for their guy to have the right to contest for the IBF strap which Jacobs brought with him to T-Mobile, he expected more grace.

Jacobs (35-3, 29 knockouts) had battled Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs; last fought April 13, beat Jack Culcay UD12) for the strap, which had been held by Gennady Golovkin. The NJ-based body stripped GGG, and slated a Jacobs vs. Derevyanchenko tango for the strap. Last October, the Brooklyner Jacobs bested the Ukrainian over 12 rounds in NYC. That was a split decision. Now, Derevyanchenko, maybe, will get another crack at the crown. Or not….

The ball is in court of Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs). “We will sit down with Canelo in the next week, or so,” Gomez said, and plot out possibilities for next. Yes, he said, they are still aiming to fullfill a September date. “Who knows what Canelo will say,” Gomez said. Canelo might be a bit miffed at the IBF’s manners regarding this deliberation, and lack of niceties following their collection of collected fees, he allowed.

