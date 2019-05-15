Emanuel Navarrete re-signs co-promotion deal with Top Rank after second Dogboe win

Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Fresh off his impressive win over Isaac Dogboe, look for WBO junior featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete to continue fighting on Top Rank cards and on ESPN platforms.

Navarrete re-signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told The Ring Tuesday afternoon.

The deal went into effect after Navarrete’s impressive 12th round knockout win over Dogboe this past Saturday night in Tucson, Arizona. Navarrete was making the first defense of the WBO title he won from Dogboe on Dec. 8 in New York City.

The 24-year-old Navarrete (27-1, 23 knockouts), who resides in Mexico City, has not lost since a close-decision loss to Daniel Argueta in July of 2012.

Navarrete has expressed an interest in fighting WBC titleholder Rey Vargas and IBF/ WBA titleholder Danny Roman in an attempt to unify the 122-pound division.

“To all the fighters at 122 pounds, I tell them that if they want my title, then they can come and try and take it,” said Navarrete after the fight.

Navarrete will continue to be co-promoted by Zanfer Promotions, which is run by Fernando Beltran.

“We entered into a deal with our longtime promotional partners Zanfer to co-promote Navarrete,” Moretti told The Ring. “(There) are plenty of interesting fights at 122 (pounds), and eventually as he moves up to 126.”

No word if Navarrete’s next fight will be against Albert Pagara, who is the mandatory challenger, or if Navarrete could make an optional defense of his WBO title.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

