Enrique Tinoco shocks Jordan Gill, stops British featherweight in eight rounds

Unheralded featherweight Enrique Tinoco (right) made the most of his shot at celebrated English standout Jordan Gill (left), who suffered his first defeat against the Mexican journeyman.

Mexican journeyman Enrique Tinoco shocked Jordan Gill in their featherweight contest on Friday, dropping the previously unbeaten British standout three times en route to an eighth round stoppage at the Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England.

Tinoco (18-5-4, 13 knockouts) applied steady pressure and although he lost the first two rounds, he started to get a handle on the fight in the third round, marking Gill’s right eye before dropping the Englishman with a pair of left hooks to the body with a minute left in the round.

Gill tried to use lateral movement and in the fourth and fifth rounds but was again caught by a body shot by the wily 29-year-old veteran midway through the fifth. Again he rose and saw out the round.

The 24-year-old from Chatteris entered the bout unbeaten in 23 and with high hopes for the future. However, as the fight continued he was unable to put a dent in the anvil-chinned Mexican who walked Gill down and late in the eighth landed another body shot that dropped Gill. Although Gill managed to get up and the bell rang, his trainer Dave Caldwell pulled him out and saved him further punishment. Gill drops to (23-1, 7 KOs)

The Mexican was understandably in jubilant mood when he spoke to Sky Sports.

“It was a tremendous experience,” said Tinoco. “I want to first thank the company, Matchroom Boxing. I feel overwhelmed right now. It was a pleasure, I would love to comeback to the U.K.”

To his credit Gill spoke to Sky Sports and offered a reason for being off his game.

“I’ve been on the toilet all afternoon, I think I’ve got food poisoning,” he said openly. “I wasn’t going to pull out on the day. He’s a good fighter but that wasn’t me in there. From the start I was terrible. I couldn’t do anything in there. Every time he touched me I felt like I was gonna explode. Today’s his day.

“I thought with what I have I would be able to box and move for 10 rounds. I’m very disappointed, I’m knocked back a few steps now.”

Eddie Hearn was unaware of his fighter’s troubles leading into the contest.

“You could see the fighter wasn’t 100 percent but I thought Tinoco was excellent,” said Hearn. “Once you decide to take the fight that’s it, it’s over, he wasn’t himself tonight and he paid the price.

“It was a big loss on his career tonight, everyone was talking about European titles, world championships and tonight it came crumbling down so now we’ll see what he’s made of.”

In chief support, Leigh Wood (21-1, 12 KOs) thrilled his hometown supporters with a dominant 10th round knockout over Ryan Doyle (17-4-1, 9 KOs) to retain his commonwealth featherweight title for the first time.

The 30-year-old found his rhythm early and boxed, picking apart the younger Doyle who was bidding to return to winning ways after losing to Wood’s gym mate Jordan Gill who stopped him in seven rounds last October.

Wood had things well in control winning all the rounds before closing the show at 1:34 of the 10th round. He forced Doyle back with a volley of punches and unleashed another combination landing scintillating right that dropped Doyle to the canvas, he stayed on a knee for the count.

Carl Froch who was the color commentator offered real praise for Wood afterward saying it was, “A punch perfect performance.”

Wood was pleased with his performance and hopes that by staying active he can grow as a fighter.

“I boxed well, he’s a tough kid, credit to Ryan Doyle,” said Wood. “You’re going to see the best of me when I can get momentum, if I fight regular I’m going to get better and better.”

Former GB podium boxer Dalton Smith turned professional with a four round decision over sturdy Croatian Luka Leskovic (5-28-2, 1 KO) at junior welterweight by the lone score of 40-36.

American prospect Raymond Ford moved to (2-0) with a four round decision over Aleksandrs Birkenbergs (4-22, 3 KOs) in a junior lightweight bout by the single score of 40-36.

