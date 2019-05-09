Stephen ‘Scooter’ Fulton is ready for prime time

Junior featherweight prospect Stephen Fulton. Photo credit: Lucas Noonan/Premier Boxing Champions

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Stephen “Scooter” Fulton Jr. is playing with a new mental bandwidth today. The Philadelphia junior featherweight is able to cope with this new terrain, stepping onto the national TV platform for the first time in his career Saturday night, when he takes on 38-year-old Paulus Ambunda (27-2, 11 knockouts) on the undercard of IBF and WBA junior middleweight titlist “Swift” Jarrett Hurd’s title defense against Julian “J Rock” Williams.

Fulton (15-0, 7 KOs) laughs at the notion that this stage will affect him, when he climbs through the ropes at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, live on FOX (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

Fulton attracted over 50 people for something new in his blossoming career – a media day, held last Friday at South Philadelphia’s Fight Firm Gym.

It was supposed to be a light day but Fulton switched gears and wound up losing three pounds during a severe workout.

Videos were recordred there; media was there, along with Fulton’s megawatt smile.

If he was nervous, he didn’t show it. He shadowboxed for a session, did some serious pad work and hit the heavy bag before finally undergoing a rigorous stretching routine.

Each step in this new national debut process has been embraced.

“I felt I went light but all around, I wanted to get some good work in,” Fulton said. “This was great and appreciate everyone who came out for this, considering everything that is going on right now in Philly. I appreciate Philly coming out for me because sometimes it’s hard to get love for a boxer in Philly.

“You have to be really good to deserve that.”

Fulton, 24, appears to be on his way. He’s stopped two of his last three opponents. Listed at 5-foot-7, with a 67-inch reach, Fulton has defeated five unbeaten fighters within his first 15 fights. He may be one of boxing’s best kept secrets.

This will be the biggest fight to date for the scrappy boxer from the treacherous “Bottom” section of North Philly.

“This is amazing; with all those people watching on primetime on a Saturday night, the nerves are there but those nerves go away fast once you get in that ring,” Fulton said. “I feel confident because I know I’m prepared.”

In Ambunda, “Scooter” is facing a veteran who’s been underestimated through a portion of his career. Fulton and his trainer Hamza Muhammad know it’s led to some bad results for Ambunda’s opponents.

“I was talking and having fun for this fight and it’s why I was laughing and enjoying myself today because I want to enjoy this time and I want to be relaxed when I’m in there Saturday night,” Fulton said. “I know Ambunda is 38. I know he’s 5-4 and I know he’s a pressure fighter. I also know he likes taking guys deep into rounds.

“He doesn’t have my speed, power or size. He has the experience. And I know I’m one of the best kept secrets in boxing. By the end of Saturday night, everyone will know me.”

