Watch: Tony Harrison explains his rivalry with Jermell Charlo

Tony Harrison had respect for Jermel Charlo... now it's gone. Photo by Chris Farina / Mayweather Promotions

RingTV’s Cynthia Conte spoke with the new WBC 154-pound titleholder Tony “Super Bad” Harrison about his huge upset victory over Jermell Charlo. Harrison talks about the night he was crowned champ via controversial decision, his thoughts on giving Charlo a rematch and what they said to each other during their heated face-off at the kick-off presser in Los Angeles. The rematch takes place on June 23 at the Mandalay Bay Resorts & Casino in Las Vegas and will be televised live on FOX in the U.S.

