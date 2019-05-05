Demetrius Andrade to defend WBO middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki on June 29

Demetrius Andrade celebrates winning the WBO middleweight title after outpointing Walter Kautondokwa. Photo by Matt Heasley/Matchroom Boxing USA

The unbeaten Demetrius Andrade will defend his WBO middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki on June 29 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Rhode Island, Providence live on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

Andrade, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 160 pounds, defends his title for the second time in his first ever hometown show, having seen off the challenge of Artur Akavov with a final-round stoppage in New York on Jan. 18.

Sulecki enters the bout on the back of a 10-round decision win over Gabriel Rosado on Mar. 15. The Polish contender, who is ranked No. 3 the WBO, will be taking part in his first world title fight but has already displayed his quality against former IBF titleholder Daniel Jacobs, who edged him on points in April 2018.

“Sulecki is one of the top guys in the division,” said Andrade (27-0, 17 knockouts). “His only loss is to Danny, in a fight where he gave Danny problems. You can’t overlook this guy. He has earned this shot, and I am expecting him to bring it. That being said, I am the best 160-pounder in the sport, and I plan on showing every single aspect of that come June 29. This is my time.”

The 30-year-old Sulecki, an accomplished amateur in his home country, is ecstatic to have secured his first world title fight.

“Last Thursday I turned 30, so to fight for a world title is the best birthday gift for me,” said Sulecki (28-1 11 KOs). “I am in the most important moment of my career. I believe I can win and all the best is ahead of me. I think the next five years can be the best in my boxing life so I must grasp it.”

“Demetrius is in the most golden position ever,” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. “You are the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle for the undisputed title. So just keep winning. Sulecki will give him a chance to look good, in my opinion. He needs a fighter that comes to fight.

“Hopefully, we can fill up the Dunkin Donuts Center and make it a big deal, and he can start getting some credibility and profile and say, ‘I’m not just a B-side, I’m the link to the undisputed title.’”

On Saturday, Canelo Alvarez added the IBF middleweight strap to his Ring Magazine, WBC and WBA titles by posting a 12-round unanimous decision over Danny Jacobs in Las Vegas. The Mexican superstar will be watching Andrade-Sulecki with interest.

An announcement on ticket sales will be made next week.

