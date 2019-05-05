Canelo vs. Jacobs: Daniel Jacobs proud of his showing

Considering where Daniel Jacobs came from, his showing Saturday night against possibly the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world is downright remarkable.

Diagnosed with cancer in 2011, the former junior Olympics national champion fell to Saul Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision, 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112 to surrender his IBF middleweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

The argument could be made that had Jacobs won the final round of the fight he would have been able to force a draw as some scorecards had him down just one round going into the 12th frame.

Jacobs had nothing to be ashamed of following just the third loss of his career and he held his head high after the scorecards were read.

“He’s a tremendous champion,” Jacobs told DAZN after the fight. “I take my hat off to him, I got to go back and review the tapes, but I gave it my all out there, we’ll see Daniel Jacobs bigger and better next time.”

Jacobs now has just the three losses in his career and two of them have come to possibly the two best fighters in the world in Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

And some argued Jacobs should have come away with a win on the scorecards against Golovkin.

While Jacobs lost his IBF title to Alvarez, he was more focused on the fight he fought in which he came back from an early deficit and made Canelo sweat a bit on the scorecards.

“I definitely think it took a couple of rounds to get my wits about me,” he said. “To figure out his rhythm because he’s a pot-shotter and it’s really hard to train for a guy, especially when they put the 10-ounce gloves on, to really get a feel for his speed.

“But he’s a fast guy, really slippery, it was a great contest today, I look forward to the future, what the future has in store, but I feel like I gave enough tonight to get the victory, but I’ll go back to look at the tapes to see what happened.”

Story by Thomas Lott

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.