Photos: Beterbiev-Kalajdzic, Ancajas-Funai make weight in Stockton

All fighters from the two world title bouts scheduled for Saturday night in Stockton, Calif. made weight with no issues.

IBF light heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev (13-0, 13 knockouts) came in at 174.4 pounds for his second title defense, while Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic (24-1, 17 KOs) was slightly lighter at 173 pounds. Their 12-round scheduled fight will headline a card on ESPN which begins at 10 p.m. ET.

The televised portion of the card includes two other fights.

Jerwin Ancajas (30-1-2, 20 KOs) will make the seventh defense of his IBF junior bantamweight title against mandatory challenger Ryuichi Funai (31-7, 22 KOs). Ancajas weighed 114.2 pounds while the taller Funai was slightly heavier at 114.4 pounds. In the other televised fight, hometown fighter Gabriel Flores Jr. (12-0, 5 KOs) weighed in at 132.8 pounds for his six-rounder against Eduardo Pereira dos Reis (23-5, 19 KOs), who was 130.8 pounds.

The rest of the card will be shown on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Felix Valera 175 lbs vs. Mario Aguilar 175.2 lbs

Brian Mendoza 149.4 lbs vs. Carlos Rodriguez 151 lbs

Vislan Dalkhaev 123.4 lbs vs. Vincent Jennings 123.6 lbs

Blake McKernan 194.6 lbs vs. Joey Montoya 197.2 lbs

Marco Arroyo 110.2 lbs vs. Jesus Godinez 111.4 lbs

Quilisto Madera 160 lbs vs. Osbaldo Gonzalez 160.8 lbs

Photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

No posts found.