Acclaimed British boxing trainer Oliver Harrison passes away

Highly respected Manchester boxing coach Oliver Harrison has passed away after a long battle with cancer according to numerous social media updates that were posted on Friday.

Harrison, 58, was a former professional fighter who campaigned between 1987 and 1991, but it was as a trainer that he found his calling.

The Salford-based coach worked with Amir Khan, Jamie Moore, Martin Murray, Rocky Fielding and Denton Vassell among others.

A host of luminaries from the British boxing fraternity have offered their condolences to one of the sport’s most respected servants:

Barry McGuigan: RIP Oliver Harrison, a lovely fella and a great boxing man. Deepest sympathy to his family.

Glenn McCrory: My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Oliver Harrison a lovely man and excellent trainer at this very sad time, he had so much to give. God Bless you all.

Tony Bellew: Gutted to hear the news of Oliver Harrison’s passing! A nice man who done a lot for his community! Thoughts are with his family and friends. Thinking of you boys at this difficult time also @DentonVassell @JamieMoore777 @MartinMurrayBox @Rocky87Fielding

Anthony Crolla: Rest In Peace Oliver Harrison. A man I’ve know since way back in the amateurs. Great trainer and great person. Thoughts as with all his family and friends.

Kal Yafai: RIP Oliver Harrison. A very nice & humble man.

Liam Smith: RIP Oliver Harrison, always a gentleman when I’ve spoke to him, thoughts are with all his family, friends and boxers he coached.

Alex Arthur: Pretty sad to hear of the death of Oliver Harrison. Really was a lovely fellow and always enjoyed a brief chat with him. Deepest condolences to his family & my old mate @JamieMoore777 who loved him.

Matthew Macklin: Very sad to hear of the death of Oliver Harrison. A top trainer & a real gentleman. Boxing has lost a great servant. Thoughts & prayers are with his family & @JamieMoore777 @MartinMurrayBox & all the lads that trained with him who were very close to him. RIP Oliver xx

Joe Selkirk: Terribly sad news about Oliver Harrison. What a nice man and top trainer he was. I only fought under him for one fight but learned from him and enjoyed my time there. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends. RIP mate

Peter McDonagh: RIP Oliver Harrison great trainer and a gent done great job with @JamieMoore777 x

The Ring wish to extend their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Oliver at this very difficult time.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

