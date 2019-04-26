Friday, April 26, 2019  |
Subscribe
Canelo vs Jacobs Hub!
Fight Night Schedule!

News

No posts found.

Acclaimed British boxing trainer Oliver Harrison passes away

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports
No posts found.
26
Apr
by Tom Gray

Highly respected Manchester boxing coach Oliver Harrison has passed away after a long battle with cancer according to numerous social media updates that were posted on Friday.

Harrison, 58, was a former professional fighter who campaigned between 1987 and 1991, but it was as a trainer that he found his calling.

The Salford-based coach worked with Amir Khan, Jamie Moore, Martin Murray, Rocky Fielding and Denton Vassell among others.

A host of luminaries from the British boxing fraternity have offered their condolences to one of the sport’s most respected servants:

Barry McGuigan: RIP Oliver Harrison, a lovely fella and a great boxing man. Deepest sympathy to his family.

Glenn McCrory: My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Oliver Harrison a lovely man and excellent trainer at this very sad time, he had so much to give. God Bless you all.

Tony Bellew: Gutted to hear the news of Oliver Harrison’s passing! A nice man who done a lot for his community! Thoughts are with his family and friends. Thinking of you boys at this difficult time also @DentonVassell @JamieMoore777 @MartinMurrayBox @Rocky87Fielding

Anthony Crolla: Rest In Peace Oliver Harrison. A man I’ve know since way back in the amateurs. Great trainer and great person. Thoughts as with all his family and friends.

Kal Yafai: RIP Oliver Harrison. A very nice & humble man.

Liam Smith: RIP Oliver Harrison, always a gentleman when I’ve spoke to him, thoughts are with all his family, friends and boxers he coached.

Alex Arthur: Pretty sad to hear of the death of Oliver Harrison. Really was a lovely fellow and always enjoyed a brief chat with him. Deepest condolences to his family & my old mate @JamieMoore777 who loved him.

Matthew Macklin: Very sad to hear of the death of Oliver Harrison. A top trainer & a real gentleman. Boxing has lost a great servant. Thoughts & prayers are with his family & @JamieMoore777 @MartinMurrayBox & all the lads that trained with him who were very close to him. RIP Oliver xx

Joe Selkirk: Terribly sad news about Oliver Harrison. What a nice man and top trainer he was. I only fought under him for one fight but learned from him and enjoyed my time there. Thoughts and prayers with all his family and friends. RIP mate

Peter McDonagh: RIP Oliver Harrison great trainer and a gent done great job with @JamieMoore777 x

The Ring wish to extend their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Oliver at this very difficult time.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or
Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.