Devin Haney signs with Matchroom Boxing USA, returns on May 25 against Antonio Moran

Devin Haney (left) takes it to previously unbeaten (25-0) Xolisani Ndongeni. Photo by Rosie Cohe/SHOWTIME

Unbeaten lightweight Devin Haney has signed with Matchroom Boxing USA and is on course to fight for a world title before his 21st birthday.

Haney, who is rated No. 7 by The Ring at 135 pounds, has rattled off 21 wins since turning pro in 2015 at 16 years of age following a stellar amateur career.

The Las Vegas-based talent will look to make a big statement on his debut with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN when he takes on Antonio Moran (24-3 17 KOs) at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on May 25.

“I’m excited about my multi-million dollar partnership with Matchroom Boxing,” said Haney. “All this hard work is finally paying off. This is a huge chapter in my career. I have a co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn is the perfect guy for me to go in business with.

“While Matchroom will provide the infrastructure, together we will select the best opponents to showcase my talents in the sexiest cities in the world. I’m the future of the sport and, without a doubt in my mind, I’m going to continue to set the boxing world on fire. Matchroom and DAZN now have another superstar… ME!”

“Antonio Moran is a tough fighter with a lot of experience. He has been in the ring with good opposition. He fought Jose Pedraza to a decision last year, so I know he comes to fight. I expect nothing less from him on May 25. I’ve been in the gym working hard. Everyone knows that I stay ready and May 25 can’t come soon enough. On fight night the world will see I’m ready for anyone.”

“Devin Haney is a superstar, no two ways about it,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“The big fights are right in front of him, he is ready for anyone and we look forward to a wonderful partnership together. DAZN has another exceptional talent on their platform and we look forward to his Matchroom and DAZN debut on the huge (Aleksandr) Usyk vs. (Carlos) Takam card May 25 at MGM National Harbor.”

Also on the card, Croation heavyweight talent Filip Hrgovic takes on Gregory Corbin in his U.S. debut, and female WBC junior welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill looks to unify the division against WBA counterpart Anahi Sanchez.

Tickets are priced at $40, $80, $150 and $250 (plus fees) and are on sale now at TicketMaster.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.