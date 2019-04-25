Joe Joyce signs co-promotional deal with Queensberry Promotions and Ringstar Sports

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Promoter Frank Warren has signed Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce to the Queensberry Promotions stable in a co-promotional agreement with Ringstar Sports.

The 33-year-old heavyweight, known as ‘Juggernaut’, is currently mandatory challenger for the European and British titles. Terms have already been agreed for the latter against fellow unbeaten prospect Daniel Dubois and that contest will take place sometime in 2019 at a venue to be announced.

“It doesn’t matter who it is,” Joyce said. “(WBA regular titleholder) Manuel Charr, (European champion) Agit Kabayal or Daniel Dubois – the ‘Juggernaut’ ploughs through all!

“I am delighted to be joining up with Frank and the Queensberry team. I am now in the right place to accelerate my progress and really make my mark on the U.K. scene, while continuing to press forward towards world titles.

“Having seen the great job Frank has done with Tyson Fury, I know I’m in the right place. I’m not far away from being in with the top guys in the division and I know Frank is the man to help guide me to becoming a world champion.”

First up, Joyce’s debut under the Queensberry Promotions banner will be as chief support to Billy Joe Saunders’ super middleweight clash against Shefat Isufi on May 18 at the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, England.

Promoter Frank Warren said: “In my opinion we now have the three best up-and-coming heavyweights in the world on our books, with a host of fantastic fights there to be made.

“I have always rated Joe and I am delighted to finally get the chance to sign him up.

“Joe has impressed in every fight so far in the professional ranks and is only going to get better as he continues to step up the levels.

“With Joe, Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman all moving rapidly in the right direction, the fans can look forward to some massive heavyweight nights in the very near future.”

Tickets for Joe Joyce’s Queensberry Promotions debut as chief support to Billy Joe Saunders v Shefat Isufi on May 18 can be purchased via borotickets.co.uk and are priced as below:

£250 – Hospitality

£150 – Pitch

£100 – Pitch

£75 – Pitch

£50 – Stand

£40 – Stand

Information courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

