Watch: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Estrada promise KO victories in their rematch

Sor Rungvisai (right) tags Estrada in their first battle. Photo: Twitter @HBOboxing

RingTV’s Cynthia Conte interviewed Ring Magazine and WBC 115-pound champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Ring Magazine’s No. 1 contender Juan Francisco Estrada about their anticipated April 26 rematch at The Forum in Inglewood, California, the site of their fight-of-the-year-candidate first match. Sor Rungvisai and Estrada talk respond to both vowing to knock each other out.

Sor Rungvisai also discusses possibly moving up in weight and taking on Naoya “The Monster” Inoue. Sor Rungvisai vs. Estrada 2 will be streamed LIVE on DAZN.

