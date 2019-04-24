Watch: TJ Doheny says he’s bringing his best to Danny Roman 122-pound title unification

Danny Roman (left) and TJ Doheny will put their 122-pound titles on the line on April 26.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RingTV’s Cynthia Conte talks with 122-pound titleholder T.J. “The Power” Doheny, who will put his IBF belt up against WBA super bantamweight champ Danny Roman on April 26 (Friday) at The Forum in Inglewood, California, LIVE on DAZN.

Doheny rates his last fight, discusses how important his unification fight against Roman is, and talks about growing up and fighting alongside unified women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

No posts found.