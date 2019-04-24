Thursday, April 25, 2019  |
Subscribe
Canelo vs Jacobs Hub!
Fight Night Schedule!

News

TNF bout sheet with weigh-in results: Ulysse-Claggett and Negrete-Franco rematches

Junior welterweights Yves Ulysse Jr. and Steve Claggett made the 140-pound limit for their anticipated rematch. Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos / GBP
24
Apr
by Ring TV

No posts found.
Canelo Jacobs 300x250

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2019 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.