Zolani Tete injured, forced out of Nonito Donaire bout and WBSS tournament

In another bitter blow for fight fans, WBO bantamweight titleholder Zolani Tete has pulled out of Saturday’s WBSS semi-final against WBA counterpart Nonito Donaire due to a shoulder injury.

Tete, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 118 pounds, was due to face the four-division ruler at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette, New Orleans. The matchup was the co-main event with the WBSS junior welterweight semi-final between WBA titleholder Kiryl Relikh and Regis Prograis.

The Ring has now learned that Donaire will face a replacement foe on Saturday and that bout will go ahead as an official tournament semi-final. The identity of the opponent will be revealed in the next 24 hours.

Relikh-Prograis and all undercard attractions remain unaffected.

The winner of Donaire and this new opponent will face either IBF titleholder Emmanuel Rodriguez or Naoya Inoue, who clash in Glasgow, Scotland on May 18, in the tournament final.

