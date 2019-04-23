Murodjon Akhmadaliev-Carlos Carlson added to Sor Rungvisai-Estrada II card

Junior featherweight contender Murodjon Akhmadaliev will face Carlos Carlson this Friday night, manager Alik Frolov confirmed to The Ring.

The eight-round bout will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California and will be part of the huge Matchroom Boxing card, which will be streamed live by DAZN (7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT).

Co-headlining the card will be the rematch between WBC junior bantamweight titleholder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai-Juan Francisco Estrada and the unification bout between IBF junior featherweight titleholder TJ Doheny and WBA titleholder Danny Roman.

No word if the Akhmadaliev-Carlson fight will also stream live on DAZN.

Akhmadaliev (5-0, 4 knockouts) represented Uzbekistan at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he won a bronze medal. He now resides in Indio, California, where he is trained by Joel Diaz.

In his last bout on Nov. 24, the 24-year-old Akhmadaliev stopped fringe contender Isaac Zarate in the ninth round. With the win, Akhmadaliev became the mandatory challenger for the WBA title, which is held by Roman.

Frolov wants the WBA to force the winner of the Roman-Doheny fight to face Akhmadaliev.

“Murodjon is the mandatory to face the winner,” said Frolov, who co-manages Akhmadaliev with Vadim Kornilov. “We hope the winner does not give up the title or makes Murodjon wait to fight for the title.”

Carlson (23-5, 14 KOs), who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, challenged then-WBC bantamweight titleholder Shinsuke Yamanaka in March of 2017. Carlson would get stopped in the seventh round.

The 28-year-old Carlson has lost three of his last four bouts.

In other news, junior lightweight contender Scott Quigg pulled out of Friday’s fight, citing an injury to his arm. Quigg made the announcement last week on his social media accounts.

“I will not longer be fighting on the 26th April due to sustaining an injury to my arm during sparring (last Monday), which needs surgery to put right! I’m absolutely devastated as training camp had been one of my best and was so close to the fight.”

Quigg was scheduled to face Jayson Velez of Puerto Rico in a 10-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

