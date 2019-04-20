Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas set for July 20 in London

Whyte (right) nails Dereck Chisora. Photo by Dave Thompson/ Matchroom Ringside Photography

Hard-hitting heavyweight Dillian Whyte will face the unbeaten Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London on July 20.

Whyte, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring, is coming off a devastating 11th-round knockout of fellow Brit Dereck Chisora in their December rematch. Currently the No. 1 challenger for Deontay Wilder’s WBC title, Whyte will be looking to make a statement ahead of his first championship fight.

“Oscar Rivas is undefeated and ranked in the top 10 across the board of all the governing bodies,” said Whyte. “He has been one of the most avoided heavyweight fighters in the last few years.

“I am more than happy to carry on fighting top 10 fighters like Rivas until I get my well-earned shot at Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua.”

Rivas (26-0, 18 knockouts) is coming of a 12th-round stoppage of former world title challenger Bryant Jennings. The Canada-based Columbian also outpointed the previously unbeaten Fabio Maldonado in December.

“I have waited for this opportunity for a very long time,” said Rivas. “Dillian Whyte is an excellent boxer, a world-class fighter and the number one contender. He deserves my respect for his accomplishments and I am grateful for the opportunity he is giving me.

“This is exactly the kind of challenge I was hoping to get. I am undefeated, I am planning to keep my perfect record after July 20 in my quest to get the ultimate opportunity to become world champion.”

Tickets for Whyte vs. Rivas are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £500 and £1,000 VIP. They are available to purchase for O2 Priority customers on Tuesday 23 April at midday via The O2 (www.theo2.co.uk) and go on sale to Fight Pass members on Wednesday 24 April at midday via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk). General Sale tickets are available to purchase at midday on Thursday April 25 from StubHub, The O2 and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com)

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Matchroom Boxing

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.