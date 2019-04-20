Dave Allen knocks out Lucas Browne in three, Dereck Chisora wins

Dave Allen (left) gets Lucas Browne out quick. Photo by Mark Robinson

In boxing it only takes one punch.

After losing the first two rounds to Lucas Browne, popular British heavyweight Dave Allen knocked out the habitually durable Australian with a perfect left hook to the body. The official time was 0:58.

Allen, once considered a mere novelty act, finally has a win over a recognized heavyweight. The Doncaster man is a crowd favorite, a promoter’s dream and he could now be in line for more significant fights in the glamour division.

“Lucas Browne’s a very tough man and I proved I can punch at a very high level,” said Allen in his post-fight interview with Sky Sports. “I could have done 12 rounds, but I was waiting for him to slow down, then right uppercut, left hook, goodnight.”

Allen could now be matched against Liverpool’s David Price, perhaps on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas undercard on July 20.

Former heavyweight title challenger Dereck Chisora labored to a 10-round unanimous decision over a grossly negative Senad Gashi. The official scores were 100-90, 100-91 and 99-91.

Chisora entered the bout heavy at 259 pounds and that didn’t help him against a cautious southpaw who seemed determined to avoid a fight for 30 minutes. The bout was devoid of any worthwhile action and the home crowd were stone silent for the entire ordeal.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

