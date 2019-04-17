David Lemieux suffers hand injury, withdraws from John Ryder clash

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

And the buzzkill continues.

Hot on the heels of the Anthony Joshua-Jarrell Miller heavyweight matchup falling apart, it has now been announced that David Lemieux injured his right hand in sparring and has been forced to withdraw from his May 4 super middleweight bout against Britain’s John Ryder.

Lemieux, currently rated No. 8 by The Ring at middleweight, was to have made his official step up to 168 pounds on the Canelo Alvarez-Danny Jacobs card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Training camp was going really great,” said Lemieux, who has been advised to rest his hand for eight weeks. “I felt in tremendous shape, the strongest I’d ever felt in my entire career. I will be back soon. Hopefully, the fans will understand. I promise I will make it up to them once I’m healed.”

“I’m very disappointed since he was in the best shape of his life,” said Camille Estephan, President of Eye of the Tiger Management. “We will take the time to heal his hand and get right back in the chase for a world title.”

“It’s very unfortunate that David Lemieux’s return has been postponed,” said Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy Promotions. “But this is boxing, and these things happen. We wish David a speedy recovery and look forward to his return, so he can make big waves at 168 pounds.”

Details for the new co-main event will be announced shortly.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Golden Boy Promotions.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel.

