Dereck Chisora on potential Aleksandr Usyk clash: ‘I don’t mind having some of that’

Former heavyweight title challenger Dereck Chisora says he would be open to fighting undisputed cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk should he prevail against Senad Gashi at The O2 in London this Saturday.

Usyk, who is The Ring champion at 200 pounds, makes his heavyweight debut against former Chisora foe Carlos Takam at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on May 25, and Chisora expects the unbeaten southpaw to shake up the glamour division.

“Usyk will be a nightmare for everybody,” said the enigmatic Englishman. “The moment he puts his weight on, he will be a nightmare. He has the punching power and the boxing skills, his movement will kill most heavyweights. I think to win with that guy you might have to foul him a little bit, a couple of low blows.”

“I love fighting – whoever wants it can have it. We do the deal, we sign, we get ready for it, we fight. (Joseph) Parker or I might go to watch Usyk – I don’t mind having some of that. I just want to fight. Most people are scared of fighting but if I could fight every week, I would.”

Chisora recently split with long-time coach Don Charles and is feeling upbeat after defecting to Dave Coldwell.

“I like Don but it was time for a change,” added Chisora. “In the Takam fight, he (Coldwell) was on the other side and I could hear him shouting instructions, and Tony (Bellew) told me it was a good move. He is making my feet move fast, everything move faster – I am feeling great benefits and everything is working out great.”

