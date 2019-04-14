Ruben Villa faces Luis Alberto Lopez in ShoBox headliner on May 10

Ruben Villa IV. Photo credit: Emily Harney

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Ruben Villa will face Luis Alberto Lopez on May 10, Thompson Boxing Promotions general manager and matchmaker Alex Camponovo told The Ring Friday night.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Omega Products International in Corona, California. Showtime will televise the fight card live. Two more fights will round out the three-bout ’ShoBox’ telecast.

Villa (15-0, 5 knockouts), who resides in Salinas, California, outboxed Ruben Cervera over eight one-sided rounds to win by decision in his last bout on Jan. 11. The fight was also part of a ’ShoBox’ telecast.

The 21-year-old Villa is a former amateur standout who has two victories over unbeaten featherweight Shakur Stevenson. Villa is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Villa is a bonafide prospect who could become a contender later this year or in 2020, but he is focused on Lopez.

“I’ve seen some tape on (Lopez),” Villa told The Ring Sunday morning. “He comes to fight and is very aggressive, but is off-balanced. I plan on stopping him from being aggressive by using my jab early in the fight.”

Villa is trained by Sam Garcia and managed by Danny Zamora.

Lopez (17-1, 8 KOs) was victorious in his last bout on Feb. 28, defeating fringe contender Ray Ximenez by technical decision in round eight. The Mexicali, Mexico resident has won his last five bouts since suffering his only as a pro to Abraham Montoya on Mar. 24 of last year.

In the co-feature, lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover will square off against Ramon Mascarena, Jr. in an eight-round bout.

Dutchover (12-0, 9 KOs), who is also co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing, knocked out gatekeeper Ruben Tamayo in his last bout on Nov. 16. Dutchover has now stopped five of his last six opponents.

The 21-year-old Dutchover is originally from Midland, Texas and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Fe Springs.

Mascarena (10-0, 5 KOs) will be fighting for the first time outside of Chile. The 25-year-old has mostly fought his career at 140 pounds.

Opening the ’ShoBox’ telecast will be lightweight prospect Zhora Hamazaryan (9-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout against Petr Petrov. Hamazaryan, who is originally from Armenia and now resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, is coming off a split-decision draw against Thomas Mattice on Sept. 28.

The fight was a rematch from their July 20 clash, which Hamazaryan lost by split-decision to Mattice in a fight many thought Hamazaryan won convincingly.

Unbeaten bantamweight prospect Saul Sanchez (11-0, 6 KOs) will also fight on the card in preliminary action.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for Boxingscene.com since September of 2012 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, RingTV.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

