Ivan Golub looks to continue rise through welterweight ranks on Broadway Boxing

Golub vs. Stevenson. Photo / Tom Casino-SHOWTIME

Ivan Golub is not going to let a decision loss slow alter his pro career.

The welterweight prospect hopes to become a serious contender by the end of the year. In the meantime, Golub will stay active until a significant opportunity comes his way.

Golub will face Manuel Reyes tonight at Sony Hall in New York City. The 10-round bout will stream live on UFC FightPass (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Golub weighed 146.6 pounds. Reyes weighed in at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds.

The 30-year-old Golub (15-1, 12 knockouts), who is originally from the Ukraine and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, has not fought since defeating gatekeeper Lanardo Tyner over ten one-sided rounds on Aug. 18.

Golub suffered his only defeat as a pro in June of 2017, losing a controversial eight-round decision to Jamontay Clark. Many boxing scribes thought Golub did enough to win.

“That was one of the worst decisions over the last three years,” co-promoter Lou DiBella told The Ring. “It was clear Ivan won the fight and was the better fighter. It’s tough to bounce back from those type of robberies, but I believe Ivan is a special talent that can compete at the highest level at 147 pounds.”

Golub, who is managed by David McWater, returned to the ring almost seven months after the Clark fight, stopping Fidel Monterrosa in the third round.

Reyes (11-4-1, 5 KOs) has not fought since November of 2017, when he lost by unanimous decision to Mykal Fox. The Los Angeles resident was unbeaten in his previous nine fights.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov (5-0, 5 KOs) will face New Jersey’s Brendan Barrett in a six-round bout.

Jalolov last fought on Mar. 15, stopping Willie Harvey in the second round. The 6’7” Jalolov, who is originally from Uzbekistan and now resides in the Los Angeles area, will have a nine-inch height advantage over Barrett.

The 37-year-old Barrett (7-2-2, 5 KOs) has lost his last two fights.

In middleweight action, Alicia Napoleon (10-1, 5 KOs) will square off against Serbia’s Eva Bajic (14-16, 9 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Former amateur standout and welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo (7-0, 3 KOs) will face Ricardo Garcia (14-5-1, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a six-round bout.

In a clash of cruiserweight prospects, Joseph Williams (12-0, 8 KOs) of nearby Rockaway Beach will square off against Virginia’s Jose Flores (8-1-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

