Scott Quigg faces Jayson Velez on Sor Rungvisai-Estrada II card

Former world titleholder and current junior lightweight contender Scott Quigg will face Jayson Velez on Apr. 26.

The 10-round bout will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California and will stream live on DAZN.

In the main event, WBC junior bantamweight titleholder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai will square off against mandatory challenger Juan Francisco Estrada in a highly-anticipated rematch, which took place at the same venue on Feb. 24 of last year. Sor Rungviasi would win by majority decision in a close fight.

Also on the Matchroom Boxing/ Thompson Boxing Promotions card will be a unification fight between WBA junior featherweight titleholder Danny Roman and IBF titleholder TJ Doheny. Welterweight contender Jessie Vargas facing Humberto Soto in a ten-round bout.

Quigg (35-2-2, 26 knockouts) stopped Mario Briones in his last bout in Boston on Oct. 20. The fight came over seven months after losing by unanimous decision to WBO featherweight titleholder Oscar Valdez, a thrilling fight that was one of boxing’s best in 2018.

The 30-year-old Quigg, who is originally from Bury, England and now trains in the Los Angeles area, is targeting IBF junior lightweight titleholder Tevin Farmer for a future fight, but is not overlooking Velez.

“These are the cards I want to be on,” said Quigg, who also held the WBA junior featherweight title. “It’s a great chance for me to make a big statement with the attention on the bill (fight card). I want to be a world champion again so I need to show people that I mean business. Jayson is a solid fighter who is coming off some good wins so it’s a good test and one I am looking forward to.”

“Tevin is a very good fighter, one I’ve watched for a long time. He’s come up the hard way with four losses as he was matched tough early on. He does everything well, but it’s a fight that I would jump at as I believe I have got the beating of him.”

Velez (28-5-1, 20 KOs), who resides in Juncos, Puerto Rico, stopped former world titleholder Victor Terrazas in round four of his last fight on Mar. 16. The 31-year-old Velez has won back-to-back fights since his unanimous decision loss to Ryan Garcia on May 4.

Also on the card, junior featherweight contender Ronny Rios (29-3, 13 KOs) of nearby Santa Ana will square off against Mexico’s Daniel Olea (13-7-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Junior featherweight prospect Alberto Melian (4-0, 3 KOs) of Argentina will face Isaac Zarate (16-4-3, 2 KOs) in 10-round bout. Zarate resides in nearby San Pedro.

In welterweight action, highly-touted Shakhram Giyasov (7-0, 6 KOs), who is originally from Uzbekistan and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, will face former fringe contender Emmanuel Taylor (20-5, 14 KOs).

