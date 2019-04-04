Koki Eto signs deal with All Star Boxing, faces Jeyvier Cintron on May 25

Junior bantamweight contender Koki Eto. Photo credit: Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Junior bantamweight contender Koki Eto has signed a multi-year, co-promotional deal with All Star Boxing, promoter Tuto Zabala announced Tuesday.

Eto will face unbeaten Jeyvier Cintron in a title eliminator on May 25 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The 10-round bout, along with the Masayuki Ito-Jamel Herring fight for Ito’s WBO junior lightweight title, will air live on ESPN.

The 31-year-old Eto will continue to be promoted by Teiken Promotions.

“We are very happy to be working again with Mr. Akihiko Honda and the Teiken Promotions family,” said Zabala. “We have had a longstanding relationship and together we will bring Eto to another world title opportunity.”

All Star Boxing is the promoter of the popular “Boxeo Telemundo” telecasts on Telemundo.

Eto (24-4-1, 19 knockouts) last fought on February 2, stopping Romel Oliveros in round four, in the former’s hometown of Tokyo. He has won his last seven fights since his decision loss to then-WBC junior bantamweight titleholder Carlos Cuadras in November of 2015.

Eto is ranked among the Top 10 at 115 pounds in all four major sanctioning bodies.

Cintron (10-0, 5 KOs), who hails from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, last fought on March 29, stopping Nicaragua’s Eliecer Quezada in the opening round. The 2016 Olympian is promoted by Top Rank.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

