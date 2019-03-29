Josh Warrington: ‘I don’t think Galahad is as strong as me. I don’t think any featherweight is’

Photo courtesy of www.frankwarren.com

Reigning IBF featherweight titleholder Josh Warrington has mocked the suggestion that his June 15 challenger Kid Galahad is an awkward customer in the ring.

Warrington, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at 126 pounds, has beaten Lee Selby (for the title) and former two-weight world titleholder Carl Frampton in back-to-back contests, and he insists that Galahad is in for a rude awakening.

“People talk about him being awkward, he is awkward if you f____g let him be,” barked Warrington (28-0, 7 knockouts). “I don’t see him as awkward and we have already looked at ways we can nullify that.”

The 28-year-old from Leeds also played down Galahad’s credentials at featherweight and laughed off the challenger’s claim that he will inflict a one-sided ‘beatdown’.

“(Galahad) believes he is a super-strong this, that and the other,” Warrington said dismissively. “What are you going off? The muppets he has knocked over? The Eastern European taxi drivers. Come on man.

“I’ve proven that I can stand at the top level in terms of toe-to-toe, physicality as well. I don’t think he has, so we have yet to see. I don’t think he is as strong as me. I don’t think any featherweight in the world is.”

Meanwhile, Warrington is also tiring of the notion that he is a one-trick pony with the single asset of possessing long-life batteries, although he does acknowledge an upside in his wider skillset being ignored by the opposition.

“I do have a good engine, but it is a positive that they don’t look at what else I do too much and I know I can adapt,” opined Warrington. “Lee Selby and Carl Frampton are two very different fighters and I was able to adapt like I was on my road up to a world title; boxing different sizes and styles.

“I’m experienced and know how to do the 12 rounds well.”

Tickets for Warrington vs. Galahad are available via Ticketmaster and are priced as below.

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for The Ring and a member of the ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.