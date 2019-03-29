Kendo Castaneda outboxes Eudy Bernardo to remain unbeaten

Kendo Castaneda

Junior welterweight Kendo Castaneda outboxed Eudy Bernardo of the Dominican Republic over ten rounds late Thursday night, winning by unanimous decision at the Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio, Texas.

Bernardo, who is best known for his highlight-reel knockout loss to then-lightweight contender Mason Menard in April of 2016, was game during most of the fight. Castaneda was the more technical and effective fighter, connecting with several combinations to the head of Bernardo.

Scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 for Castaneda, who improves to 16-0 (7 knockouts).

The 25-year-old Castaneda, who was fighting before a partisan and hometown crowd, is ranked number 14 by the WBA.

Bernardo drops to 24-4 (18 KOs) and has now lost four of his last seven bouts.

In an action-filled fight between junior welterweights who reside in Texas, hard-hitting Jonathan Arellano (10-1, 9 KOs) won by split-decision over Xavier Wilson.

During the opening round, Wilson dropped Arellano to the canvas. Undaunted, Arellano closed the distance between the two, walking Wilson down throughout most of the fight.

Both fighters were effective, producing back-and-forth exchanges during some rounds that were competitive and close. Wilson moved in and out of Arellano’s reach to connect, while Arellano landed the more-thudding punches.

One judge scored the bout 75-73 for Wilson, but the other two judges scored the bout 75-73 for Arellano.

Wilson (10-1-1, 1 KO) suffered his first defeat as a pro.

In another junior welterweight bout on the Roy Jones Jr. Promotions card, Joseph Rodriguez won by split decision over Darryl Hayes (6-13, 1 KO).

One judge scored the bout 58-56 for Hayes, while the other two judges scored the bout 58-56 in favor of Rodriguez, who improves to 15-0-1, 2 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

No posts found.