Serhii Bohachuk keeps KO streak alive, finishes Cleotis Pendarvis in 4

HOLLYWOOD – Another fight, another knockout win for unbeaten Serhii Bohachuk.

The junior middleweight prospect dropped Cleotis Pendarvis twice, winning by knockout at the start of the fourth round.

With the win, Bohachuk, who is trained by Abel Sanchez, improves to 13-0 (13 knockouts).

Bohachuk was fighting for the first time this year after fighting six times in 2018. Sunday night marked Pendarvis’ first fight since July of 2017.

Bohachuk struck early midway through the opening round, dropping Pendarvis with a left hook to the body. Pendarvis remained on one knee and barely beat referee Jack Reiss’ count.

The 23-year-old Bohachuk landed thudding punches onto Pendarvis as he continued walking down the southpaw Pendarvis during the second round.

Towards the end of the third round, Bohachuk dropped Pendarvis with a left hook to the head. Pendarvis barely beat the count and walked back to his corner, wincing in pain. Pendarvis did not answer the bell to start the fourth round, prompting Reiss to stop the fight.

“I knew I hurt him, but I wanted to take my time and not rush in,” said Bohachuk, who is originally from the Ukraine and now resides in Big Bear Lake, California. Bohachuk is a regular sparring partner of middleweight Gennady Golovkin.

Pendarvis, who resides in Los Angeles, drops to 21-5-2 (9 KOs).

Super middleweight Ali Akhmedov of Kazakhstan defeated Mike Guy by unanimous decision over eight rounds.

The 37-year-old Guy, who had not fought in almost two years, utilized effective head movement and ring generalship to keep Akhmedov at bay. Akhmedov closed the distance between two fighters in round four, momentarily stunning Guy with a right cross to the head.

As the fight entered the second half, Guy’s punch output dropped significantly, fighting in spurts as Akhmedov’s aggression and accuracy began to take their toll.

Akhmedov, who is trained by Abel Sanchez, battered an exhausted Guy over the last two rounds, but Guy continued fighting back, even if his punches had little effect on Akhmedov.

Scores were 80-72, 79-73, and 78-74 for Akhmedov.

“I feel great at super middleweight,” said Akhmedov after the fight. “It was a great fight against a good opponent.”

Guy, who resides in Sacramento, drops to 9-4-1 (5 KOs).

Middleweight prospect Meiirim Nursultanov remained unbeaten, defeating gatekeeper Luis Hernandez by unanimous decision over eight rounds.

Both fighters exchanged punches in the pocket during the first half of the fight, with Hernandez utilizing his savviness to counter Nursultanov.

It was all Nursultanov from the fifth round on. The Kazakh fighter, who now resides in Oxnard and is managed by Egis Klimas, connected with several combinations to the head as Hernandez’s punch output dropped in each round.

Hernandez (16-8, 9 KOs) was deducted a point from referee Wayne Hedgpeth for holding and hitting after being warned several times to stop earlier in the fight.

All three judges scored the bout 79-72 in favor of Nursultanov, who improves to 11-0, 8 KOs.

In an all-action fight, lightweight Mario Ramos won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Arnulfo Becerra.

Both fighters stood and traded in the pocket. The southpaw Ramos landed the more-effective punches during the first two rounds, but Becerra connected with several right hands in round three.

The best round of the fight was round four, as both fighters landed traded vicious hooks and crosses to the head, opening cuts along the bridge of the nose of Becerra and over Ramos’ left eye. Becerra walked Ramos down during the final two rounds, but Ramos effectively countered to Becerra’s head.

Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56 for the 19-year-old Ramos.

In welterweight action, Devon Lee (7-0, 6 KOs) was taken the distance for the first time as a pro, defeating Daniel Perales (10-16-2, 5 KOs) by decision over five rounds. All three judges scored the bout 50-45 in favor of Lee.

Junior lightweight Adrian Corona defeated veteran Guadalupe Arroyo (3-16) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Corona, who goes to 4-0. Corona is the son of California referee Ray Corona.

Flyweight Christian Robles (3-0, 1 KO) overcame a knockdown in round two to defeat Jesus Godinez (2-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 38-37 in favor of Robles.

Bantamweight George Navarro won a hard-fought majority decision over Joseph Cuellar, who was making his pro debut. One judge scored the bout 38-38, while the other two judges scored the bout 39-37 in favor of Navarro, who goes to 5-0-1, 2 KOs.

In junior featherweight action, Timothy Ortiz was successful in his pro debut, dropping Anthony Torres (0-4) once before ending matters at 1:17 of the third round.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for Boxingscene.com since September of 2012 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, RingTV.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

