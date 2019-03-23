Tyson Fury set to face unbeaten German Tom Schwarz on June 15

Tyson Fury during the WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/PA Images via Getty Images)

The worst kept secret in boxing this week was confirmed Saturday night during the Kubrat Pulev vs. Bogdan Dinu broadcast on ESPN.

Tyson Fury, fighting for the first time since signing a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, will face undefeated German Tom Schwarz on June 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be streamed live on ESPN+, and marks his second straight fight in the United States and third overall.

Fury (27-0-1, 19 knockouts) resurrected his career and bolstered his credentials as the division’s lineal champion in his last outing, getting off the canvas twice in a draw against WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder on December 1 in Los Angeles.

“I’m very fit, very ready; I can’t wait to fight,” Fury told BBC. “Schwarz is unbeaten, young, fresh and ambitious.”

A second fight will have to wait, as Wilder’s team received an offer from both Top Rank and DAZN, the streaming platform that broadcasts the fights of IBF/WBO/WBA heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua in the United States, but elected to decline them both to face mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale on May 18 on Showtime before reviewing his options.

Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) has likely seen a massive surge in hits to his Boxrec page in recent days, with few fans having heard of the 6’6″ big man, who generally checks in between 235-240 pounds. A six year pro, Schwarz is ranked no. 2 by the WBO and no. 9 by the IBF, but isn’t in the top ten of The Ring’s ratings.

His last outing was on March 2, a second round KO of Kristijan Krstacic, who entered with a 17-1 record that was built mostly as a cruiserweight.

“Assuming Fury wins this fight, he’ll have another appearance in the United States. Then hopefully next year in February he’ll end up fighting Wilder,” Bob Arum told BBC of his plans for Fury.

Fury, 30, of Manchester, England is six years older than Schwarz and three inches taller, and will be fighting for the fourth time since missing over two years after his upset win over Wladimir Klitschko to gain heavyweight championship recognition.

Fury wasn’t in attendance at the fights in Costa Mesa, California, but was in the crowd for the Sam Bowen vs. Jordan McCorry British junior lightweight title fight in Leicester, England on Saturday, which also ran on ESPN+.

