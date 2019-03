In part 2 of her interview with Chris Van Heerden, Cynthia Conte is joined by former champion turned trainer Brian Viloria to discuss retooling the South African boxer ahead of his first fight with Top Rank.

Van Heerden (26-2-1, 12 knockouts) faces Mahonry Montes (35-8-1, 24 KOs) this Saturday at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California.

Watch part one here.

