Chris “The Heat” Van Heerden opens up about the heartbreak of his father’s murder last December, plus signing with promoter Top Rank and manager Peter Kahn, his 2015 fight against Errol Spence Jr., and adjusting to new trainer Brian Viloria. Van Heerden (26-2-1, 12 knockouts) faces Mahonry Montes (35-8-1, 24 KOs) his Saturday at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California.

