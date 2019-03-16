Watch: Post-weigh-in interviews with Mikey Garcia, Derrick James, J’Leon Love

Photo by Stacey Verbeek.



Mikey Garcia tells RingTV’s Cynthia Conte what IBF welterweight titleholder Errol Spence Jr. said to him during their post-weigh-in face off. They go to war at the AT&T Stadium tonight on FOX PPV.



Ring TV’s Cynthia Conte caught up with Spence’s trainer Derrick James after the weigh-in for tonight’s showdown with challenger Mikey Garcia and finally awarded him The Ring’s 2017 Trainer of the Year plaque. (Shot by videographer Tiffany Lam.)



Cynthia spoke to J’ Leon Love after their entertaining weigh-in for his fight against former WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez. Love told Conte about his history with Benavidez, his plans to go for the knockout, his breakdown of Spence-Garcia, and his plans after boxing. Benavidez vs. Love is the co-main event for tonight’s Spence-Garcia showdown. (Shot by videographer Tiffany Lam.)

