Photos: Tevin Farmer, Jono Carroll make weight in Philly

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Tevin Farmer and Jono Carroll have spent plenty of time in each other’s grill over the past few days, and the two fighters got one more opportunity to keep that streak going on Thursday when they stepped on the scale the day before their fight.

Farmer, the defending IBF junior lightweight titleholder, scaled in at 129.7 pounds, while Carroll was slightly lighter at 129.2 pounds. The fight will be the third defense for the hometown fighter Farmer (28-4-1, 6 KOs), while Carroll (16-0-1, 3 KOs) of Dublin, Ireland is getting his first shot at a world title.

The fight headlines a card at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, with live coverage beginning on DAZN at 7 p.m., and the main card beginning at 9.

In the co-feature, WBA/IBF champion Katie Taylor (12-0, 5 KOs) of Bray, Ireland meets WBO titleholder Rose Volante (14-0, 8 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in a unification bout. Both Taylor (133.9 pounds) and Volante (133.2 pounds) weighed in well under the limit.

Also in action, local favorite Gabriel Rosado (24-11-1, 14 KOs) weighed 159.5 pounds while Maciej Sulecki (27-1, 11 KOs) weighed 159.6 pounds for their ten round, non-title fight.

